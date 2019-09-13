Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to be pollution-free in two years, no need for odd-even scheme: Nitin Gadkari

Speaking at the function, Gadkari emphasised the use of CNG for public transport, and said Nagpur would get several electric buses soon.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at a press conference in Mumbai Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NAGPUR: Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the odd-even road rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 4 to 15, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the move was not required.

Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days.

While Kejriwal said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states, Gadkari claimed works underway in Delhi would ensure it is pollution-free in the next two years.

Union minister for road transport and highways Gadkari was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a CNG outlet in Nagpur.

"Now there is no such need (odd-even scheme) because the new ring road we have built is helping reduce pollution in Delhi to a certain extent. Besides, my ministry is pursuing road works of about Rs 50,000 crore. Cleaning of Yamuna and other works to curb pollution are also underway," he said.

"I think Delhi will be pollution-free in two years time," he asserted.

