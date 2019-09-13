Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to check on status of buses

CM Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the first batch of 1,000 standard-floor buses, equipped with unique features, in August.

Published: 13th September 2019 08:28 AM

DTC, Delhi police

DTC Bus, Image used for represntational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will visit the manufacturing site of buses to be procured for the national capital. He will take stock of the production process and check when they would be ready to roll off the line.The buses, to arrive in phases, would be added to the city’s existing fleet of public buses.
Flanked by a team from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and other officials, Gahlot would visit the Tata Motors plant in Lucknow on September 13.

“The transport minister will check the status of low-floor cluster buses that are reach Delhi later this months and over the next few months. Of the 1,000 buses sanctioned, 975 have yet to reach the city. During his trip to Tata’s Lucknow plant on September 13, he will be accompanied by officials concerned,” a source told this newspaper.

He would later visit Alwar in Rajasthan to check on the status of buses being manufactured there. “The first lot of 25 standard-floor buses from Alwar has already arrived. On September 16 or 17, the minister and his delegation would visit the Ashok Leyland plant in Alwar and check on the status of buses that are to arrive in the next lot,” the source said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the first batch of 1,000 standard-floor buses, equipped with unique features, in August. The remaining buses would arrive by January, 2020.Another 125 buses were to arrive in the city by September 15. “There was a delay. The buses would most likely arrive by next week,” another source at Dwarka bus depot said.The new buses are equipped with hydraulic lifts and GPS-enabled devices, among other new-age features.

Commuting boost

  • 1,000 cluster buses to be added to city fleet
  • 25 buses have already arrived
  • 1,679 Existing fleet of cluster buses in city
  • 5,500Total number of buses in the Capital
TAGS
Kailash Gahlot Arvind Kejriwal Delhi tansport Delhi Transport Corporation
