Let BJP take credit for regularising colonies, says AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After being attacked by the BJP on the issue of unauthorised colonies, the AAP said in a statement that it did not want to claim credit on the matter.“The Aam Aadmi Party is of the clear view that this is not the time to indulge in any blame game and all efforts of all concerned governments should be to ensure that unauthorised colonies are finally regularised, an issue which has been pending for more than seven decades and which has forced residents of these colonies to live in inhuman conditions.”

The statement from the Aam Aadmi Party said, “On behalf of the people of Delhi the AAP wants to tell the BJP that please take all the credit. The AAP appeals to the BJP’s central government that it should immediately approve the decision taken by the Delhi Cabinet in November 2015 for the regularisation of unauthorised colonies.”