Home Cities Delhi

Netizens have fun as odd-even scheme makes comeback to Delhi

From films to TV series, netizens had a good laugh over Delhi governments move aimed at tackling pollution.

Published: 13th September 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As soon as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the return of odd-even scheme from November 4 to 15 later this year, a flurry of memes surfaced on social media, with people wondering how they will survive with the rule in place.

From films to TV series, netizens had a good laugh over Delhi governments move aimed at tackling pollution. "Delhites on taking out an odd number car on an even day," one user tweeted with a still of Javed Jaffrey from 'Double Dhamal'. In the picture, the character is lamenting why he is the one to step forward in tricky situations.

Sharing a still from popular web series 'Sacred Games', a user wrote, "#OddEven is again back in Delhi, Meanwhile Delhite to Kejriwal."

"#oddeven is Back, Delhi wale," another user lamented with a photo of a visibly aghast Nana Patekar.

A flagship scheme of the AAP government, aimed at combatting pollution, odd-even was first implemented in 2015.

While making the announcement, Kejriwal said that smog from adjoining states due to the burning of stubble is the major cause of pollution in Delhi and odd-even is one among the slew of measures that Delhi government will take to deal with the problem. "On 2 and 3 November, there is Saturday and Sunday. Odd-even will be implemented from November 4 to November 15. Studies show that it reduces pollution by 10-13 percent," said Kejriwal.

The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal odd even Odd even rule comeback Delhi odd even memes Arvind Kejriwal trolls Twitter trolls
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp