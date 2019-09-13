Netizens have fun as odd-even scheme makes comeback to Delhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As soon as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the return of odd-even scheme from November 4 to 15 later this year, a flurry of memes surfaced on social media, with people wondering how they will survive with the rule in place.

From films to TV series, netizens had a good laugh over Delhi governments move aimed at tackling pollution. "Delhites on taking out an odd number car on an even day," one user tweeted with a still of Javed Jaffrey from 'Double Dhamal'. In the picture, the character is lamenting why he is the one to step forward in tricky situations.

I don't think Arvind Kejriwal and Piyush Goyal get along very well. Kejriwal loves doing Odd-Even and Goyal hates maths.



#OddEven — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 13, 2019

Sharing a still from popular web series 'Sacred Games', a user wrote, "#OddEven is again back in Delhi, Meanwhile Delhite to Kejriwal."

#OddEven is again back in Delhi

Meanwhile Delhite to kejriwal - pic.twitter.com/hQjlW8UVKw — Subham (@subhsays) September 13, 2019

Millennials who uses Ola and Uber

#oddeven pic.twitter.com/YiBzBPVS6D — Professional Berojgar (@proberojgar) September 13, 2019

"#oddeven is Back, Delhi wale," another user lamented with a photo of a visibly aghast Nana Patekar.

#oddeven to be back in Delhi again

Delhites pic.twitter.com/PRgLo6WFVo — Shunty For Shahdara (@Shuntyshahdara) September 13, 2019

A flagship scheme of the AAP government, aimed at combatting pollution, odd-even was first implemented in 2015.

While making the announcement, Kejriwal said that smog from adjoining states due to the burning of stubble is the major cause of pollution in Delhi and odd-even is one among the slew of measures that Delhi government will take to deal with the problem. "On 2 and 3 November, there is Saturday and Sunday. Odd-even will be implemented from November 4 to November 15. Studies show that it reduces pollution by 10-13 percent," said Kejriwal.

The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns.