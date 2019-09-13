Home Cities Delhi

‘She embodied everything a woman stands for’: Srividya Varchaswi

Today evening, as many as 183 artistes will present Meera – The Musical with 300 volunteers of the Art of Living Foundation. They will touch upon various aspects of the life of Meera Bai.

Published: 13th September 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Today evening, as many as 183 artistes will present Meera – The Musical with 300 volunteers of the Art of Living Foundation. They will touch upon various aspects of the life of Meera Bai. The 90-minute musical, interspersed with English dialogues, will have an original soundtrack in Hindi. It includes 10 lesser-known compositions of Meera Bai along with songs composed by musicians and singers like KS Chitraji, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, B Prasanna, Gautam Dabir, Sachin Limaye and others from the Art of Living. Classical dances – Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Odissi and traditional folk dances of Rajasthan – Ghoomar and Gair will be included in the musical with contemporary lyrical yoga. 

The musical’s director is Bengaluru-based Srividya Varchaswi, the woman behind mega productions, Cosmic Rhythm and International Yoga Day performance at Lincoln Centre, New York. For Varchaswi, Meera Bai has always been a complete woman. “She embodied everything a woman stands for – the courage, the conviction, the kind of transformation she brought about wherever she went. This is the power we have as women.” 

Varchaswi further points that Meera is as relevant today as when she was alive. “We can easily bring about a transformation in people who come in contact with us. We all have that extra power to bring about a sea change in humanity just through love.”

Varchaswi reveals she did thorough research on Meera Bai’s life.  “We got a lot of information from the books written by noted historians DK Hari and Hema Hari. To authenticate Meera’s bhajans, we got in touch with the locals of Mewar [where she was born] and Chittaur [where she lived after her marriage to Bhoj Raj]. 

Proceeds from the production will go towards the education of over 70,000 students from over 700 free schools run by the AOL Foundation in tribal and rural areas across India. In fact, students of three Delhi-based AOL schools – Indirapuram, (Ghaziabad), Sector 9 (Noida) and the afternoon school in the premises of SSRVM school in Sector 48 Noida – will perform in the musical.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meera Bai Meera Bai musical Art of Living Delhi Krishna
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp