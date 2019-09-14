Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro link boon to the ‘ghost town’ of Narela

Due to poor connectivity and lack of civic facilities, Narela didn’t flourish. The DDA is now hopeful of reviving the township.

Published: 14th September 2019 09:25 AM

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Narela sub-city developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to get a Metro connectivity soon, with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday saying that the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor under Phase-IV should get the Centre’s approval in the next few months.

“I am very happy to share and... I am confident that connectivity to those parts of the city, and I have Narela in mind for instance, one of the three corridors not covered by Phase-IV approval, will improve,” the housing and urban affairs minister said at a DDA seminar.

In March, the Union Cabinet had approved three of the six corridors of the Phase-IV approved by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, sidelining the conditions imposed by the Delhi government while giving its nod to all six corridors. Besides 21.7 km long Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor, the other two corridors awaiting approval are Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor (12.5 km) and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block (7.9 km) corridor. 

“We had some difficulty and hiccups with you know who, who shall remain nameless today. We had cleared three of the six corridors under Phase-4. And, Narela corridor I am told, not covered earlier, should be able to get the approval very quickly in the next few months,” Puri said.

“If we can get that approval done (for Narela corridor), land pooling now being implemented... it will be a win-win situation for land owners, for others and everybody else.” 

The Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor will provide better connectivity to Delhi’s peripheral areas. Covering far-off sector like Rohini, the proposed corridor will go to Bawana, Sanoth, Barwala, Puth Khurd, and Narela. 

Apart from facilitating industrial hubs in these areas, the corridor will prove to be a boon to the ‘ghost town’ of Narela. Due to poor connectivity and lack of civic facilities, Narela didn’t flourish as  was expected. The DDA is now hopeful of reviving the township.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will have 10 stations and will directly connect north Delhi with central parts of the national capital. 

