DUSU poll result: Will campus mood sway Delhi voters? 

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a huge margin of 19,039, the presidential post has been bagged by Akshit Dahiya of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student group that only lost one of the four positions to Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India in the DUSU elections, whose results were announced on Friday.

Following the thumping victory, the BJP, an affiliate and political wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) like ABVP, is upbeat and believes that the DUSU results indicate the viewpoint of the youth in Delhi, which “will reflect” in the assembly elections.

Vijender Gupta, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly said the youth had given signals. Gupta was vice president of DUSU in 1984.

However, the Congress, parent party of NSUI, refused to buy the contention. Alka Lamba, who won the post of president in DUSU elections in 1995, said student union polls “hardly” have an impact on assembly or any other elections such as Lok Sabha or municipal polls.

Citing the example of 2015 assembly elections, she said that AAP’s student wing failed to win a single seat despite the party securing 67 seats in the assembly.

In the last five years of the BJP regime in the Centre, the ABVP has lost the top post to NSUI once. In 2014 and 2015, the ABVP had a clean sweep in DUSU elections.