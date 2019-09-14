Hundreds register for training programmes at Delhi's Rozgar Mela

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of youngsters registered themselves at the Rozgar Mela organised by IL&FS Skills Development Corporation in association with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the auspices of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna at Begumpur village on Friday.

The day-long event witnessed a good turnout of people at different counters under the categories of health, manufacturing, welding and automobile services.

The IL&FS Skills Development Corporation, one of India’s largest vocational training companies, had set up the counters for registration, and those in the age group of 18 years to 35 years were eligible to join training programmes offered by the corporation, which is empanelled by the NSDC.

“I was inspired after visiting the IL&FS in Okhla. I thought if I could change the lives of some young minds by reaching out to them through the prime minister’s scheme, it would be a great thing to do.

They are given 20 per cent theory and 80 per cent practical training, after which they become employable with reputed companies like Tata and Urban Clap... There are 4,000 tie-ups where the youngsters could get employment after completion of the training,” said Arti Mehra, member of the national executive of the BJP, who coordinated the event.

Three types of courses were on offer, including short-term courses of one month to five months, a two-year diploma programme with the Indian Medical Association, and a three-year degree programme with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.