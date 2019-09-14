Home Cities Delhi

Ideating for India’s inclusive growth at 'Rising New India: 2019' in Delhi

The conclave deliberated upon challenges faced and solutions required to reinforce India’s leadership as the leading democracy with a significant effect on the growth of global economy.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Manish Sisodia and Sunil Barala

(L-R) Arjun Ram Meghwal, Manish Sisodia and Sunil Barala

By Express News Service

Leading names in the field of politics, business and education participated in the Conclave that was first in the series, Rising New India: 2019 –Rashtradharma Sarvapratham, organised at Hyatt Regency, Bhikaiji Cama Place, Delhi to hold conversations around country’s all-round development.  

The conclave, held early this week, deliberated upon challenges faced and solutions required to reinforce India’s leadership as the leading democracy with a significant effect on the growth of global economy.

Experts spoke about India’s journey towards becoming world’s largest democracy transforming the living conditions of its people, and setting a benchmark for other developing countries.

Those present included Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, MPs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Satpal Maharaj among others. 

“Indian media has played a significant role in shaping our economy by bringing out the facts and delivering real news that helps develop our democracy,” said Sisodia while congratulating the founders of the newly-launched channel, R9, which organised the Conclave. 

“India has emerged as one of the leading economies in the world. It’s time we shift our focus to transforming our country’s image into a new economy,” remarked R9 TV Director Sunil Tripathy. Families of martyrs’ were also felicitated on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rising New India: 2019 Rashtradharma Sarvapratham India business conclave Delhi economy conclave
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp