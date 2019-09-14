Ideating for India’s inclusive growth at 'Rising New India: 2019' in Delhi

By Express News Service

Leading names in the field of politics, business and education participated in the Conclave that was first in the series, Rising New India: 2019 –Rashtradharma Sarvapratham, organised at Hyatt Regency, Bhikaiji Cama Place, Delhi to hold conversations around country’s all-round development.

The conclave, held early this week, deliberated upon challenges faced and solutions required to reinforce India’s leadership as the leading democracy with a significant effect on the growth of global economy.

Experts spoke about India’s journey towards becoming world’s largest democracy transforming the living conditions of its people, and setting a benchmark for other developing countries.

Those present included Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, MPs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Satpal Maharaj among others.

“Indian media has played a significant role in shaping our economy by bringing out the facts and delivering real news that helps develop our democracy,” said Sisodia while congratulating the founders of the newly-launched channel, R9, which organised the Conclave.

“India has emerged as one of the leading economies in the world. It’s time we shift our focus to transforming our country’s image into a new economy,” remarked R9 TV Director Sunil Tripathy. Families of martyrs’ were also felicitated on the occasion.