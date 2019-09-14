Home Cities Delhi

One stop shop for Ayurvedic healing at Delhi's Foodhall

Foodhall’s curated range aims to familiarise people with herbs that will prevent imbalances.

Published: 14th September 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ayurveda

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

To those who believe in its meritorious, the Tri-Upastambha (three pillars of health) is the holy grail of well-being. Even western biomedicine has begun to support the fact that the future of healing can only be a holistic one, which is why it has begun working towards comprehending Ayurveda better. But at the level of the layperson, there is still disclarity about the tenets of Ayurveda.

So how do we walk towards integrative intervention when we don’t understand the fundamentals of our ancient science.

Delhi’s hyper-modern marketplace, Foodhall, that’s frequented by more millenials than any other age demographic, has tried to simplify Ayurvedic principles, with its wellness range called Arqa Ayurveda. 

It includes ancient spices that are akin to gold for health.

These are explained lucidly and packaged smartly. Some of these elixirs are Amba Haldi that reduces joint pain, Anantamul that purifies the blood, Giloy for immunity and many others.

But first, let’s get the basics clear, and for that, we spoke to Dr Mahesh Sabade, MD (Ayurveda). He is an Ayurveda Consultant at Agnivesh Ayurveda, and Ayurveda Consultant and Partner at TanMan Ayurvedic Research Institute, Pune. 

Tri Upastambha constitutes good food, the right amount of sleep and controlled sexual activity. “Food should be seasonal. Sleep should be standardised. If we sleep late, vata and pitta get activated which manifest in hyperactivity of physiological functions along with increased body heat. Finally, sex should be according to seasons too. During monsoon one should practise restraint as at this time, we have relatively less physical energy. In autumn and spring, it can be moderate. In winter we can utilise sexual energy well,” says Sabade. 

Only an expert can identify doshas correctly, according to him, however, to get a rough idea, notice the following. If aches and pains, racing mind and disturbed sleep persist, it’s vata dosha.

Feeling flushed, agitated, and irritable indicates a rise in pitta. And lastly,  lethargy, , procrastination and slowed down appetite are the primary signs of kapha, the doctor shares. 

So shall we switch back to our ancestral way of eating? Proceed with caution, says Sabade.

There are certain adaptations in food habits that are typically done to compensate for the temporary needs of the body but in the long run that may not be great. Foodhall’s curated range aims to familiarise people with herbs and spices that will correct or prevent imbalances.

You have jars filled with a variety of powders with benefits mentioned. For any help, ask the expert present. 

There are heaps of Moringa Powder, an antioxidant powerhouse, Triphala for detoxification, and several others.

You can also ask their staff to inform you about upcoming events wherein you can take a session with an Ayurvedic doctor to get a nadi pariksha (diagnosis through pulse) to determine your dosha. But for now, just eat healthily, sleep well and ahem... keep the urges in check.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi ayurveda Delhi ayurveda healing Arqa Ayurveda
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp