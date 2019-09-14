One stop shop for Ayurvedic healing at Delhi's Foodhall

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

To those who believe in its meritorious, the Tri-Upastambha (three pillars of health) is the holy grail of well-being. Even western biomedicine has begun to support the fact that the future of healing can only be a holistic one, which is why it has begun working towards comprehending Ayurveda better. But at the level of the layperson, there is still disclarity about the tenets of Ayurveda.

So how do we walk towards integrative intervention when we don’t understand the fundamentals of our ancient science.

Delhi’s hyper-modern marketplace, Foodhall, that’s frequented by more millenials than any other age demographic, has tried to simplify Ayurvedic principles, with its wellness range called Arqa Ayurveda.

It includes ancient spices that are akin to gold for health.

These are explained lucidly and packaged smartly. Some of these elixirs are Amba Haldi that reduces joint pain, Anantamul that purifies the blood, Giloy for immunity and many others.

But first, let’s get the basics clear, and for that, we spoke to Dr Mahesh Sabade, MD (Ayurveda). He is an Ayurveda Consultant at Agnivesh Ayurveda, and Ayurveda Consultant and Partner at TanMan Ayurvedic Research Institute, Pune.

Tri Upastambha constitutes good food, the right amount of sleep and controlled sexual activity. “Food should be seasonal. Sleep should be standardised. If we sleep late, vata and pitta get activated which manifest in hyperactivity of physiological functions along with increased body heat. Finally, sex should be according to seasons too. During monsoon one should practise restraint as at this time, we have relatively less physical energy. In autumn and spring, it can be moderate. In winter we can utilise sexual energy well,” says Sabade.

Only an expert can identify doshas correctly, according to him, however, to get a rough idea, notice the following. If aches and pains, racing mind and disturbed sleep persist, it’s vata dosha.

Feeling flushed, agitated, and irritable indicates a rise in pitta. And lastly, lethargy, , procrastination and slowed down appetite are the primary signs of kapha, the doctor shares.

So shall we switch back to our ancestral way of eating? Proceed with caution, says Sabade.

There are certain adaptations in food habits that are typically done to compensate for the temporary needs of the body but in the long run that may not be great. Foodhall’s curated range aims to familiarise people with herbs and spices that will correct or prevent imbalances.

You have jars filled with a variety of powders with benefits mentioned. For any help, ask the expert present.

There are heaps of Moringa Powder, an antioxidant powerhouse, Triphala for detoxification, and several others.

You can also ask their staff to inform you about upcoming events wherein you can take a session with an Ayurvedic doctor to get a nadi pariksha (diagnosis through pulse) to determine your dosha. But for now, just eat healthily, sleep well and ahem... keep the urges in check.