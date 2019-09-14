Home Cities Delhi

Opinion divided over impact of DU Students' Union results on Assembly elections

The lack of interest among students in taking part in the election is a matter of concern for some, and the parties are also wondering if the results will have any impact on the upcoming elections.

Published: 14th September 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Ashish Lamba, the newly elected DUSU secretary, was the lone NSUI candidate to win, the other three posts going to ABVP contenders.

By Siddhanta Mishra
NEW DELHI: In line with recent electoral trends in the country, the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) poll results announced on Friday threw up a win for the BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on three of the four seats.

However, the polls, which help political parties to prepare young leaders within their organisations, saw a low turnout of voters.

The lack of interest among students in taking part in the election is a matter of concern for some, and the parties are also wondering if the results will have any impact on the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. 

“I believe these elections are not an indication of the assembly election (trend). The AAP won the 2015 assembly elections with such a thumping majority, but the student wing, CYSS, did not secure a single seat in the students union.

Something that all political parties should be concerned about is so few students voting in the elections. A large number of voters opted for NOTA,” said Alka Lamba, Congress party leader and former DUSU president. 

The Aam Aadmi Party-affiliated Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) did not take part in the election, demanding “free and fair” elections by the use of ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines. The CYSS has contested one students union election, but failed to make a mark. 

The BJP believes that the election result is an indication of the political change in the national capital. The ABVP won the seats of president, vice president and joint secretary.  

“The win of the ABVP is a thumping majority. This is a signal given by the youth of the city to the people that change is coming. The ABVP has been fighting for national causes, and the Article 370 issue seems to have clicked with the students and this seems to be a trendsetter for the next assembly elections,” said the BJP’s Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and a former DUSU vice president.    

Amana Mirza, who teaches political science at Delhi University, said that there was a message to the mandate. 

“Youth are the torchbearers of politics in the nation. The ABVP is winning in many student unions across the country. There is a message to this result and I believe it will have an impact on the coming Assembly elections. The voices of youth in Delhi University have an impact on the larger electorate of the city”. 

