Ravidas temple row: SC to hear petition on September 16

NEW DELHI: Seeking reconstruction of a Guru Ravidas temple, demolished on August 10 by the DDA in the Tughlaqabad forest area, a group of petitioners informed the apex court on Friday that sentiments of over six crore followers were hurt.

The bench, which was hearing the petition filed by Ashok Tanwar, former Haryana Congress unit chief, and former Haryana minister Pradeep Jain Aditya, said it would hear the plea on Monday.

The bench questioned as to how the top court could entertain a petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking permission to construct a temple demolished on the orders of the apex court.

“How is this Article 32 petition filed in the case. We are not inclined to entertain this petition. You can move the apex court registry for appropriate remedy,” it said.

The petitioners sought enforcement of the right to worship, which they argued had been denied to them due to the razing of the temple. They claimed to be devotees of Guru Ravidas and sought restoration of the idol of the Guru removed from the site.

The temple site was holy and being worshipped for 500-600 years, they claimed.