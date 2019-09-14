Home Cities Delhi

Young woman shot while trying to pacify quarrelling couple in Delhi 

Rachna intervened to stop the fight between her neighbours Javed and his wife in outer Delhi's Narela and was shot by the former who then ran away.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old woman was shot when she tried to stop a fight between a husband and his wife in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.

They said Rachna was shot around 10 pm on Friday when she intervened to stop the quarrel between Javed and his wife in Narela's Sector B2.

On Thursday, Javed left his wife at her parent's home but returned to take her back forcibly. His wife refused, leading to a quarrel between them, said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (Outer North Delhi).

Rachna, a neighbour, intervened to stop the fight but Javed shot her and ran away, Sharma said.

She is recuperating at a hospital. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, police said.

Police are trying to nab Javed.

 

 

