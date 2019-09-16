Delhi has not felt pinch of economic slowdown due to AAP's schemes: Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that due to his government’s schemes like free electricity up to 200 units and subsidised water for the residents of Delhi, the national capital is not feeling the “real pinch” of the economic slowdown prevalent in the country.

“Trade is slowing and there has been no increase in the salaries but people’s expenses are rising. However, the Delhi government has provided a lot of support to the people of Delhi, so that they do not feel the pinch of the slowdown as much,” said the chief minister, at an event organised by Chamber of Trade and Industries.

Mentioning the AAP government’s welfare scheme, the chief minister claimed to have supported the city’s residents. “We waived off the electricity bills up to 200 units. We provided free water and waived off the old water bills. Now, travelling in buses will also be free for women,” he said.

“There is a huge ongoing recession. I came across many traders today, who told me around 30 to 40 per cent of the turnover has reduced. I hope the economy will improve soon so that the trade improves. We appeal to the central government to take all necessary steps to improve the economy.”

Kejriwal also added that his government has always been sensitive to the needs of traders “We have always taken care of the interests of the traders. In the first two years of the AAP government, we had reduced VAT on all items from 12.5 per cent to 5 per cent in order to provide relief to traders after GST was implemented,” he said.