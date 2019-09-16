Home Cities Delhi

Scores of former MPs yet to vacate official bungalows in Delhi

Even after a warning issued by the housing committee, more than 80 former members of Parliament are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Published: 16th September 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image of government bungalow for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even after a warning issued by the housing committee, more than 80 former members of Parliament are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Officials said that the government was contemplating action against these ex-MPs under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act for their speedy eviction.

On August 19, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee headed by C R Patil had ordered around 200 ex-MPs who had not vacated their bungalows to give up the facility within a week, and had their power, water and cooking gas connections disconnected within three days.

ALSO READ: Over 200 former MPs asked to vacate official bungalows within 7 days

Sources said that while most of the ex-MPs had vacated their official bungalows, 82 former MPs were yet to vacate their bungalows, as per a recent list. They said that the Lok Sabha Housing Committee had expressed its displeasure and strict action would be taken against them.

Officials said that notices were being sent to these former Members of Parliament, asking them to vacate their bungalows, which had been allotted to them in 2014. An official said that in case of violation of guidelines, action may be taken against them under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

Housing hassle
 
The rule: Former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within 1 month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

May 25: President Ram Nath Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha

August 19: Lok Sabha Housing Committee ordered around 200 ex-MPs who had not vacated their bungalows to give up the facility within a week

82 former MPs are yet to vacate their bungalows, as per a recent list

If the ex-MPs do not give up the official bungalows, action may be taken against them under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lutyens Delhi Government Bungalows
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp