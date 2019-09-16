Scores of former MPs yet to vacate official bungalows in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even after a warning issued by the housing committee, more than 80 former members of Parliament are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Officials said that the government was contemplating action against these ex-MPs under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act for their speedy eviction.

On August 19, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee headed by C R Patil had ordered around 200 ex-MPs who had not vacated their bungalows to give up the facility within a week, and had their power, water and cooking gas connections disconnected within three days.



Sources said that while most of the ex-MPs had vacated their official bungalows, 82 former MPs were yet to vacate their bungalows, as per a recent list. They said that the Lok Sabha Housing Committee had expressed its displeasure and strict action would be taken against them.

Officials said that notices were being sent to these former Members of Parliament, asking them to vacate their bungalows, which had been allotted to them in 2014. An official said that in case of violation of guidelines, action may be taken against them under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

Housing hassle



The rule: Former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within 1 month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.



May 25: President Ram Nath Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha



August 19: Lok Sabha Housing Committee ordered around 200 ex-MPs who had not vacated their bungalows to give up the facility within a week



82 former MPs are yet to vacate their bungalows, as per a recent list



If the ex-MPs do not give up the official bungalows, action may be taken against them under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.