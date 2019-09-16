Home Cities Delhi

South Delhi Municipal Corporation seizes 3,800 kg of polythene bags

In order to bring awareness against use of polythene bags, around 35,000 pamphlets have been distributed in markets and weekly bazaars.

Published: 16th September 2019 07:45 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has seized around 3,800 kilos of polythene bags in the last 10 days as part of intensified efforts to confiscate such bags from traders, stockist and shopkeepers in order to stop their use.

Around 350 challans for fines totalling Rs 8,10,000 have been issued for possession of polythene bags. In all, 590 properties were inspected to find out the quantity of polythene bags stored there.

Under South Zone, 159 properties were visited, one was sealed, 2,071 kg of polythene bags were seized, and 124 challans for fines totalling Rs 6,65,000 were issued for possessing polythene bags.

Further, 1,590 kg of polythene bags have been sent to Waste to Energy, Okhla for disposal.

Under Central Zone, 189 properties were visited, one was sealed, and in 12 cases warnings were issued, and 1,000 kg of polythene bags were seized, 49 challans for fines totalling Rs 2,45,000 were issued for possession of polythene bags.

Under Nazafgarh Zone, 242 properties were visited, 440 kg of polythene bags were seized, 166 challans were issued and fines were imposed by the MM Court.

Under West Zone, 210 kg of polythene bags were seized, eight challans were issued for fines totalling Rs 10,000 for possession of polythene bags.

In order to bring awareness against use of polythene bags, around 35,000 pamphlets have been distributed in markets and weekly bazaars. Residents have been urged to avoid using polythene bags.

