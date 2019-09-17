Home Cities Delhi

Delhi dengue fight: CM Kejriwal writes to Union Health Minister Vardhan

Through his letter, the chief minister also extended an invitation to all Union ministers to join his government’s campaign against mosquito breeding and vector-borne diseases.

Published: 17th September 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the event to mark Rashtriya Shamavani Parv outside the Assembly on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the event to mark Rashtriya Shamavani Parv outside the Assembly on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, urging him to pledge his support to the ‘Dengue-Free Delhi’ campaign.

Through his letter, the chief minister also extended an invitation to all Union ministers to join his government’s campaign against mosquito breeding and vector-borne diseases.

Stressing on the need for public participation to make the city’s fight against dengue a success, Kejriwal sought to direct Vardhan’s attention to his government’s initiative to ramp mass awareness on vector-borne diseases and advise residents to keep their homes and surroundings free from mosquito-breeding spots.

ALSO READ: CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs visit homes in anti-dengue campaign in Delhi

“In this regard, Delhi government has launched a campaign from 1st September, in which the entire city residents have been appealed to spend 10 minutes at 10 AM every Sunday for the next 10 Sundays in checking their homes and around to ensure there is no clean stagnant water anywhere where the Aedes Mosquitoes can breed,” read the letter written by the chief minister.

Kejriwal, as well as his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and party members, have been visiting households in their respective constituencies, asking residents to check for stagnant water, which has been flagged by health experts as the single biggest reason for mosquito breeding in housing spaces. The CM had launched the campaign from his residence.

“We will continue this campaign for the next 10 Sundays, till 15th November, since prevention of any kind of mosquito breeding is the most effective way to curb the spread of Dengue and Chikungunya. I invite you and all Central government ministers to participate in this campaign. Your participation will inspire many others to participate,” Kejriwal wrote.

Addressing an event to mark Rashtriya Shamavani Parv on the lawns of the Delhi Assembly on Monday, the CM said, “I seek forgiveness of those who I hurt knowingly or unknowingly through my statements or actions.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Harsh Vardhan Delhi dengue campaign
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp