Delhi robbers cast spell on retired Army officer’s wife, steal her gold jewellery

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An elderly wife of a retired Army officer was robbed in broad daylight by two unknown men, police said on Monday.

An FIR under the section of robbery of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dwarka South Police Station.

The complainant, Bimla Chahar, is a resident of Sector 10, Dwarka. In the complaint, she said she was on her way home when two men approached her and cast a spell on her before fleeing with her gold ornaments.

The incident, which took place on Saturday afternoon, was reported on Sunday.

Chahar said that she was on the Ramphal Chowk when a teenaged boy approached her to ask directions for Nizamuddin. “He looked shabby. I was suspicious of his intent and ignored him initially. I told him I had no idea about the route to Nizamuddin. Sensing that he might be trying to rob me, I covered my gold chain with my dupatta. However, he spotted my gold bangles,” she told police.

Later, a man, in his early twenties, came along, she said. “The boy asked this man the way to Nizamuddin. He was wearing shades. I didn’t know then that they were in it together, as the man acted as if he didn’t know the boy,” Chahar said.

She said that the boy then tricked her into believing that he was in dire need of money. “I almost felt for him. He said he had to go to Gujarat but didn’t have money. The man gave him some money. However, just as I offered him a job at my house, the man cut me short,” she said, adding he then tore off a parcel that the boy held.

The parcel had a Rs 2,000 note. “As I set my sight on that note, it felt as if a spell had been cast on me. I was hypnotized. They then took off my chain and bangles and fled. When I regained my senses, I realised I had been robbed.”