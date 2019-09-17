Electric vehicles can save Delhi's fuel costs, says study

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Electric Vehicle Policy could save Rs 6,000 crore in oil and natural gas imports, a new report by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi government and the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) has found, identifying the economic and environmental benefits of an electric mobility future in the national capital.

The report, Accelerating Delhi’s Mobility Transition: Insights from the Delhi Urban Mobility Lab, which was submitted to the Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday stated that to meet Delhi’s Draft Electric Vehicle policy target of 25 per cent share of electric vehicles (EVs) in new registrations by 2024, Delhi will need to register approximately 5 lakh new EVs in the next five years.

“Over their lifetime, these EVs are estimated to avoid 4.8 million tonnes of CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions, equivalent to avoiding CO2 emissions from nearly 1 lakh petrol cars over their lifetime. They will also help avoid about 159 tonnes of PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter) tailpipe emissions, a known cause of respiratory diseases and premature deaths,” the report underlined.

The report proposes 10 actionable solutions to accelerate Delhi’s mobility transition by summarising discussions and suggestions from a 200-person workshop that was held on June 26-27, in Delhi to develop sustainable mobility solutions for the city.

Speaking about the report, Gahlot said, “As Delhi looks to take ambitious steps towards inducting large number of electric buses and taking leadership in fighting air pollution, this report will become an important reference point for all our agencies on the various reforms needed to ensure a successful transition to electric vehicles.”

At the workshop, solution providers shared ambitious goals for deploying clean, shared, and people-centric mobility solutions in Delhi.

Over the next year, the participants intend to deploy nearly 35,000 electric and accessible passenger vehicles, at least 1,000 EVs for last-mile deliveries, and several public charging and swapping stations across Delhi.