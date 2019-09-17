Here is a list of Indian brands that puts the crazy in eccentric interior design

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

A two-day festival of art, craft, architecture and design etymologies titled DesignX concluded on Sunday, at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. Thirty exhibitors including CJ Living, The Soundsmiths, Glass Sutra, and more, had their design stalls in two halls. Along with live competitions, art exhibits, experience zones, food tasting sessions and panel discussions.

While a sleek vintage car parked in the middle of one of the halls stole the limelight, we spotted a few exceptionally quirky works by designers and brands that were major crowd-pullers. Here’s a list.

The Vulture

Structure of this installation-cum-chair made from Burma Teakwood, cane and mild steel is inspired from the vulture. The armrests signify the wings and legs depict the claws. One armrest sports a jute magazine holder and the other one has a glass space to place your coffee mugs, and a drawer for your stationery. Shitij, who started creating his own art pieces just a-year-and-a-half ago, has tried to show every feature of the chair in duality by using two wooden bars for armrests and legs.

By: Shitij Dogra Architects, Delhi, Price: Rs 80,000 AT: @shitijdograarchitects

Ulsoor Bar cabinet

A homage to Camp’s spirit of extravagance, this bar cabinet from the Aakaar range is inspired by Bengaluru’s auto-rickshaws. Fascinated by the Arabesque forms and iridescent textures of autos interiors, designer Jeevan L Xavier has replicated these into a furniture collection. On the inside, the wine cubbies and glass holders are made from wood, the outer surface flaunts the art created using colourful shiny rexine and metal legs.

By: JLX Studio, Bengaluru, Price: On request, AT: jlx@jlxstudio.in

Tamara wallpaper

This textile wallpaper with intricate machine embroidery with satin caught the attention of many. Flying flamingoes and flowers have been arranged in dull hues of brown, beige, grey and sea green. Their other newly launched collection that was also on display is Timber. These handmade wallpapers are processed from real wood veneer using refined traditional inlay techniques.

By: Arte Price: Rs 2,300 per sq-ft, AT: Pristine Marketing Services, Greater Kailash-1



The Nest

This floor-standing baby crib, made from teakwood, rattan and brass, comprises two bowls. The inner bowl rocks within the outer cane bowl on an almost inconspicuous side pivot. The handle allows one to hang toys and chimes for the baby to play with. From conceptualisation to designing to manufacturing, everything is done in-house.

By: Pieces of Desire, Mumbai Price: Rs 2.05 lakh plus GST & shipping, AT: @pod_piecesofdesire

Frequency lights

This hanging pendant depicts the form of a wave but at different frequencies, which creates a play in the overall form. The wave is in glossy brass finish inserted with white opaline globes resembling pearls. These globes are made by glassmiths at their Ferozabad unit.

Price: Rs 42,000, AT: studio@arjunrathi.com

Homage art

Sahlina S Vichitra has created this art installation using acrylic and charcoal on wood. The structure is similar to the Tibetan prayer wheel. It doesn’t have Tibetan prayers written on it, but shows different patterns. And the wheels move. Vichitra is a Delhi-based artist and a recipient of the MFA Painting Award at the College of Art, Delhi, the Sahitya Kala Parishad Award and the Swapan Divas Award.

By: Shalina S Vichitra Price: On request AT: Gallery Art Motif, Safdarjung Enclave