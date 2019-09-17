More than 3,500 breeding checkers protest in Delhi for ‘identity’, permanent jobs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 3,500 daily breeding checkers, who drive the city’s campaign against vector breeding, sat on protest outside the MCD’s head office, also known as the Civic Centre, on Monday. The workers demanded regularisation of jobs and permanent posts.

The workers said most of them were recruited in 1996 as health workers. However, they said they were stripped off their designations later and were simply labelled as DBC workers.

“We are not assigned any post and are summoned for fieldwork during the mosquito breeding season. During the off-season, we are shifted to other departments and assigned jobs different from what we are hired for. DBC is work, not a designation. We want an identity, a post,” Devanand Sharma, who heads the DBC’s Anti-Malaria Committee, said.

With a monthly salary of Rs 13,400, they are barely making enough to meet their day-to-day financial needs, the workers said.

“There’s been no salary hike for long. Forget appraisal, we often get our wages after a gap of three months. We have to run households, feed mouths,” Madan Lal, president, DBC workers’ union, said.

Later in the day, a group of representatives met Standing Committee chairperson Jai Prakash and North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi.

“We assured them that immediate steps will be taken to redress their grievances. We have decided to rename DBC workers as field workers,” Jai Prakash said.