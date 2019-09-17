National Green Tribunal for probe into illegal structures at Delhi's Samalkha Extension

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi chief secretary to look into encroachments and unregulated markets at Samalkha Extension near Kapashera.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the chief secretary to monitor the action taken by the relevant authority and furnish a composite report in the matter within a month.

The tribunal passed the order after perusing a report filed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) stating that it is not authorised to undertake work in an unauthorised colony and action has to be taken by the Department of Floods Control of the Delhi government.

“Since illegalities are admitted but the responsibility is disowned on the ground that another department is responsible, this aspect needs to be looked into by the Chief Secretary, Delhi,” the bench said.

The SDMC told the bench that an inspection of the area was carried out and it was found that these markets are located at private land and no action can be carried out by it.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by city resident Narendra Vats contending that encroachments and unregulated markets have come up at Samalkha Extension, East Telephone Exchange Road near Sonia Gandhi Camp, Samalkha village and National Highway 48. He alleged that various complaints were made to authorities concerned but no effective action has been taken till date.