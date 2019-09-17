Home Cities Delhi

Plea filed in National Green Tribunal challenging AAP’s odd-even scheme 

The plea filed by advocate Bansal said that according to an assessment by Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality during the last implementation of the scheme had deteriorated.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea against the AAP government's decision to re-launch the odd-even road rationing scheme was filed in the National Green Tribunal on Monday.

The plea filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal said that according to an assessment by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality during the last implementation of the scheme had deteriorated. 

The scheme is set to restart from November 4-15.
“The decision of Delhi government to implement the policy while ignoring the findings of top-level institutes of the nation, has given a wrong message among Indian scientists community and most of them are questioning the use of doing detailed scientific analysis study if the government will intentionally ignore their findings,” the plea said.

The plea has sought the constitution of a committee of senior scientists to check the veracity of the study on the basis of which AAP government has decided to implement the policy. Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to seek Centre's support for the scheme. 

