Home Cities Delhi

Speeding Sx4 kills two auto drivers in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar

The victims were identified as Sanjay, 40, and Jaikishan Bihari, 36. Both were residents of Swaroop Nagar.

Published: 17th September 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two auto-rickshaw drivers died after being hit by a speeding car near a bus stand in north Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The victims were identified as Sanjay, 40, and Jaikishan Bihari, 36. Both were residents of Swaroop Nagar.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, outer north, said a call was received at 1.52 am to report an accident involving auto-rickshaws and a car.

“On receiving this information, our staff immediately reached the spot where picket staff was already present. At the spot, 2 TSR (autos) and one (Maruti) Sx4 were found damaged,” the officer said, adding that the auto drivers were rushed to the nearby BJRM Hospital with critical injuries.

However, around 8.30am, both succumbed to their injuries, the officer said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The man driving the killer vehicle has been identified as Mohit, 23, a resident of Bhairon Enclave. It was learnt over the course of preliminary investigation that he was riding from Murthal, in neighbouring Haryana, with five of his friends.

Around 1.40 am, the vehicle rammed the parked auto-rickshaws near  Swaroop Nagar bus stand om GT Karnal Road.

“The auto drivers were standing near their vehicles, looking for passengers at the bus stand. The car hit them as well after crushing their vehicles,” the DCP said.

“The driver has been apprehended and further action is being taken,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi road accident Delhi auto driver death
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp