Speeding Sx4 kills two auto drivers in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar

NEW DELHI: Two auto-rickshaw drivers died after being hit by a speeding car near a bus stand in north Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The victims were identified as Sanjay, 40, and Jaikishan Bihari, 36. Both were residents of Swaroop Nagar.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, outer north, said a call was received at 1.52 am to report an accident involving auto-rickshaws and a car.

“On receiving this information, our staff immediately reached the spot where picket staff was already present. At the spot, 2 TSR (autos) and one (Maruti) Sx4 were found damaged,” the officer said, adding that the auto drivers were rushed to the nearby BJRM Hospital with critical injuries.

However, around 8.30am, both succumbed to their injuries, the officer said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The man driving the killer vehicle has been identified as Mohit, 23, a resident of Bhairon Enclave. It was learnt over the course of preliminary investigation that he was riding from Murthal, in neighbouring Haryana, with five of his friends.

Around 1.40 am, the vehicle rammed the parked auto-rickshaws near Swaroop Nagar bus stand om GT Karnal Road.

“The auto drivers were standing near their vehicles, looking for passengers at the bus stand. The car hit them as well after crushing their vehicles,” the DCP said.

“The driver has been apprehended and further action is being taken,” he added.