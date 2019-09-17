Home Cities Delhi

Wanted Delhi man held for killing former MLA candidate from BSP

The accused, it is learnt, belong to a gang run by Jitender Gogi, who is currently considered the most notorious gangster in Delhi.

Published: 17th September 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old criminal, wanted in three murder cases, has been arrested for killing Virender Mann, a former Assembly candidate from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Mann died after being shot 30 times by five assailants on September 8. Fifteen of the 30 bullets had hit him. 

The victim himself had 14 criminal cases against him. The incident took place in north-west Delhi’s Narela area.

The criminal, one of the accused in the case, has been identified as Kapil Mann alias Kallu, a resident of Kheda Khurd. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000, police said.

He was arrested under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Narela police station from Sector 34 near Kheda canal on Sunday. He was wanted in eight cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery, among others, police said.

On September 8, the accused followed the victim’s car and after finding it stuck in traffic near Sadabad in Narela, opened fire at the leader vying for MLA-ship.

The other cases of murders against him are registered at KN Katju police station and Bawana police station. Police said that efforts were on to recover the weapon with which the crime was committed and arrest the remaining accused. They said the arrest would shed light on the motive behind the killing.

The accused, it is learnt, belong to a gang run by Jitender Gogi, who is currently considered the most notorious gangster in the capital.

He escaped police custody in July 2016 and has since been on the run. According to the police, Gogi demanded Rs 50 lakh as protection money from a local MLA, who was closely associated with Virender.

The victim was negotiating on behalf of the MLA, which might have irked Gogi and his associates. Virender had helped Pravesh Mann, another dreaded criminal, get bail in a murder case.
Pravesh is considered a close associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virender Mann BSP Delhi criminal cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp