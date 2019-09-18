Home Cities Delhi

AAP gives Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to kin of eight cops who died on duty in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed officials to immediately go ahead with the ex-gratia payment to help the families of these police personnel.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will be providing ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore each to families of eight Delhi police personnel who died on duty.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed officials to immediately go ahead with the ex-gratia payment to help the families of these police personnel.

“Delhi government today has cleared names of eight Delhi Police personnel for grant of ex gratia of Rs 1 crore who died while performing bonafide official duty,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

Vijay Singh, assistant sub inspector, was on duty as a PSO on an order of the Delhi High Court. It was during his duty that assailants came on motorcycle and opened fire at them in which he succumbed to the injuries. Similarly, assistant sub-inspector Jeetender Singh, was killed on duty.

Mahavir Singh, ASI, was on the drink driving check when he tried to stop a car which rammed into barricades and eventually hit him.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Guljhari Lal was killed at Dwarka underpass when a speeding car hit barricades and ran away from the spot. Rajpal Singh Kasana, Head Constable, was chasing a gun runner, when a car hit his motorcycle.

Khajan Singh, sub-inspector, was visiting Jhajjar in search of missing children, where he died in a road accident. Dharambir Singh, ASI, was on his duty, collecting sensitive information about some gang members when he met with a road accident and died.

Constable Amarpal was travelling for investigation when he met with an accident and succumbed to his injuries.

Incidentally, the scheme was first launched in April 2015, months after the AAP came to power. It, however, was halted by the then L-G Najeeb Jung. In July 2018, the Delhi Cabinet re-approved the scheme.

