CM Kejriwal, DCW chief Swati Maliwal running after publicity, slams BJP's Vijender Gupta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta attacked the Delhi government for failing to set up One-Stop Centres (OSCs) which would have come to the aid of women in distress.

Gupta blamed CM Arvind Kejriwal and DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, saying the duo was taking up issues that could fetch them easy publicity instead on focusing on real issues.



“These 100 per cent centrally-sponsored and funded centres were to be set up by the Delhi government. But the Kejriwal government has drawn a blank on this front,” Gupta said.

The BJP leader said the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had failed to develop the facilities mandated under the Nirbhaya Scheme.



“The Centre had made provisions for funding OSCs through the Nirbhaya fund set up in 2013 to support scheme for women safety. These centres were to help in all forms of gender-based violence, including domestic violence, sexual assault and acid attacks,” he said. With agency inputs