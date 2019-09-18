Delhi LG Anil Baijal approves policy for development of transit nodes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in a meeting on Tuesday approved the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Policy and Regulations, which focus on developing transit corridors to promote public transportation.

Apart from this decision, amendments to Master Plan 2021, fixation of amalgamation charges for commercial properties, relaxation measures to dispose pending inventory were also taken by the DDA.



Concessions for Persons with Disability (PwD) category allottees of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing schemes were also given approval.



Transit-Oriented Development aims to increase the residential, commercial, civic or institutional buildings close to public transport thereby inducing people to walk, cycle and choose public transport over personal vehicles.

“TOD policy would...bring in investment into city building, its growth and revenue, and also help cross-subsidise social amenities and affordable housing using a variety of financial development models,” a DDA press release read.



The approved proposal will be sent to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for consideration and final notification.

In the meeting chaired by Baijal and attended by DDA Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor, the development authority also decided to change the mode of allotment for socio-cultural and religious category lands from direct allotment to auction in an attempt to introduce transparency to the process.

To take part in the auction, an organisation must be running a registered institution for the last five years.



For establishing an institutional hub in Narela, the authority changed 36.6 hectares of commercial land to Public and Semi-Public (PSP) use and allotted 20 hectares to Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW). The remaining is proposed for development of colleges and institutions.