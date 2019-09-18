Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man alleges he was issued challan despite driving within speed limit

The penalty ticket has been issued for a violation that occurred during the last month. However, the information about the same was received by the complainant Arvind Kumar this month only.

Published: 18th September 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

traffic police

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: While many traffic violators have been penalised with hefty amounts in the last few days, a Delhi resident has alleged he was wrongfully issued an over-speeding challan despite driving within the permitted speed limit.

The penalty ticket has been issued for a violation that occurred during the last month. However, the information about the same was received by the complainant Arvind Kumar this month only.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kumar wrote that he was fined for overspeeding on 21 August but when he verified the matter he found that his vehicle speed was 68 km per hour while 70 km per hour is allowed on NH-24.

He said that he has no issue in paying a challan but needed clarification from traffic police if driving within the speed limit is a crime.

ALSO READ | Andhra traffic cops give helmets, documents instead of challans

Kumar in his tweet attached a picture showing his speed limit and challan details.

"On 21-8-19, you have issued a challan to me for over speeding but in picture my speed was 68 km/h while 70 km/h allowed on NH-24 kindly clarify to me is it an offence to drive vehicle within speed limit," he wrote in a tweet tagging Delhi Traffic Police and attaching several pictures.

The attached picture shows that he was fined Rs 400 for over speeding a vehicle from Akshardham to Sarai Kale Kahan near just before Yamuna Bridge towards the ring road.

Taking cognizance of Kumar's tweet, Delhi Traffic Police replied to him and asked him to send a complaint at an e-mail address.

"Sir, kindly mail your complaint at concerned branch email id in this regard," Delhi Traffic Police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic fine Motor Vehicles Act
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp