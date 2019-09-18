Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man leaves home for 'peace', brought back from Uttarakhand after wife files missing report

Pitampura-resident Gautam Gupta, who was brought back to Delhi after a long trail with the help of multiple CCTV cameras, said he left his home in "search of peace".

Published: 18th September 2019 12:44 AM

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  A 52-year-old man left his home for Uttarakhand in search of "peace" without informing anyone -- only to be brought back to the national capital after his wife filed a missing report, police said on Tuesday.

No foul play has been found in the incident, they said.

Pitampura-resident Gautam Gupta, who was brought back to Delhi on Sunday after a long trail with the help of multiple CCTV cameras, said he left his home in "search of peace".

According to police, Gupta's wife lodged his missing report at Maurya Enclave police station on September 11.

In the report, she stated that Gupta left the home without informing anyone.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the locality and found that Gupta had gone to Kohat Enclave metro station after leaving his two mobile phones at home, police said.

On scanning CCTV footage at the metro station, Gupta was seen boarding a train going towards Ghaziabad at 9:10 am.

It was found that he deboarded the metro at Kashmiri Gate station and entered the ISBT at 9:47 am.

In a CCTV footage, he was seen in the area from where buses going towards Uttrakhand were parked, a senior police officer said.

Police and Gupta's family members left the national capital and reached Haridwar, where they checked CCTV footage and found Gupta was at the bus stand.

Later, police got information that he was staying at a hotel in Haridwar and had left the place before they could reach there.

Gupta walked all the way and reached Rishikesh.

Police followed him and found him at a hotel near Badrinath Road in Tehri Garhwal on Sunday.

He was brought back to Delhi the same day, the police officer said.

