Giant cake, laddu, bhandara, yagna on PM Modi's 69th birthday

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP unit celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday at India Gate on Tuesday night.



Led by state president Manoj Tiwari, BJP workers assembled at the India Gate lawns on the Tuesday night. Waving party flags and placards, the workers raised slogans hailing the Prime Minister. A birthday cake shaped in the form of a massive ‘laddu’ having 370 and 35 A written in bold letters was cut and distributed.



“It is a day of celebration when a child was born to serve the nation in the house of Damodar Das ji. Today, it is his birthday and we are celebrating it with respect and fervour,” Tiwari said. “It is a wish of the entire nation that Prime Minister Modi serves the country for a very long time.”

Later in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.

Kejriwal joined leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah in greeting the PM on his 69th birthday. “Happy birthday to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. We wish him a long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Tiwari participated in various other events, including a ‘bhandara’ (community feast) at the Delhi BJP’s office on Pant Marg.



A 569-kg laddu was also unveiled at an event organised by Sulabh International, a non-profit organisation, to celebrate Modi’s birthday as ‘Swachhta Diwas’. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended the event.

Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took part in a sanitation drive organised by the Delhi BJP’s Slum cell at the Wajirpur industrial area.



A ‘yagna’ was held at the Hanuman temple in Civil Lines, in which BJP leaders and workers and Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi prayed for his long and healthy life.



New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP national vice-president and in-charge of Delhi unit Shyam Jaju, along with party workers, celebrated Modi’s birthday in West Patel Nagar by cutting a 370-kg cake, symbolising the scrapping of special status to J&K under Article 370.

Celebrating PM’s b-day with a message



Union Minister VK Singh and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel organised ‘No to Plastic’ campaign on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ajmeri Gate on Tuesday.



As part of the “Sewa Saptah”, the people were asked to bring plastic items and exchange them with ladoos to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday. “Old Delhi is the centre of the wholesale market and uses a lot of plastic. Thus, it is important to spread awareness among the businessmen here,” Goel said.

