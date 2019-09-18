Home Cities Delhi

Giant cake, laddu, bhandara, yagna on PM Modi's 69th birthday

Later in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.

Published: 18th September 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister VK Singh and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel share sweets with the people at Ajmeri Gate

Union Minister VK Singh and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel share sweets with the people at Ajmeri Gate | ( Photo | Arun Kumar )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP unit celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday at India Gate on Tuesday night.

Led by state president Manoj Tiwari, BJP workers assembled at the India Gate lawns on the Tuesday night. Waving party flags and placards, the workers raised slogans hailing the Prime Minister. A birthday cake shaped in the form of a massive ‘laddu’ having 370 and 35 A written in bold letters was cut and distributed.

ALSO READ: PM Modi performs Narmada 'aarti' at Sardar Sarovar dam on 69th birthday

“It is a day of celebration when a child was born to serve the nation in the house of Damodar Das ji. Today, it is his birthday and we are celebrating it with respect and fervour,” Tiwari said. “It is a wish of the entire nation that Prime Minister Modi serves the country for a very long time.”

Later in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.

Kejriwal joined leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah in greeting the PM on his 69th birthday.  “Happy birthday to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. We wish him a long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Tiwari participated in various other events, including a ‘bhandara’ (community feast) at the Delhi BJP’s office on Pant Marg.

ALSO READ: IN PICS| PM Modi has birthday lunch with mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar10

A 569-kg laddu was also unveiled at an event organised by Sulabh International, a non-profit organisation, to celebrate Modi’s birthday as ‘Swachhta Diwas’. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended the event.

Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took part in a sanitation drive organised by the Delhi BJP’s Slum cell at the Wajirpur industrial area.

A ‘yagna’ was held at the Hanuman temple in Civil Lines, in which BJP leaders and workers and Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi prayed for his long and healthy life.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP national vice-president and in-charge of Delhi unit Shyam Jaju, along with party workers, celebrated Modi’s birthday in West Patel Nagar by cutting a 370-kg cake, symbolising the scrapping of special status to J&K under Article 370.

Celebrating PM’s b-day with a message

Union Minister VK Singh and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel organised ‘No to Plastic’ campaign on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ajmeri Gate on Tuesday.

As part of the “Sewa Saptah”, the people were asked to bring plastic items and exchange them with ladoos to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday. “Old Delhi is the centre of the wholesale market and uses a lot of plastic. Thus, it is important to spread awareness among the businessmen here,” Goel said.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Modi Birthday BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp