Home Cities Delhi

IAS aspirants may get coaching in Urdu to promote language, says AAP government in Delhi

The announcement came after Sisodia, also the Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, interacted with toppers of the Urdu subject hailing from various universities from Delhi.

Published: 18th September 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday directed the Urdu Academy to coach IAS aspirants in Urdu so that the language could be treated on par with English and Hindi.

The announcement came after Sisodia, also the Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, interacted with toppers of the Urdu subject hailing from various universities from Delhi.

ALSO READ: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urges Urdu writers to promote social harmony 

In a statement, the Delhi government said, there was a general concern around students not preferring Urdu as their medium due to the lack of study material provided in the language, in their respective colleges.

“Another concern around Urdu not being a favoured stream of study amongst students and scholars alike was the collective perception that it’s not a job-oriented stream.” 

“Urdu Academy should start providing coaching to interested students,” the Deputy Chief Minister said, adding that the Academy should coach IAS aspirants in Urdu subjects.

“Study material in Urdu will soon be made available to students who want to write their papers in the medium. In the way English and Hindi are treated as the standard language of teaching and study, Urdu language will also be treated at par with them.” Sisodia said.

ALSO READ: Reviving Urdu, once the official language of India

Dignitaries from the Delhi government, along with Urdu Academy Vice-Chairman  Professor Shehpar Rasool, were also present at the event.

Students excelling in the field of Urdu were awarded at the event, a government statement said. They represented Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawahar Lal Nehru, District Institute of Education and Training and Maharishi Valmiki College of Education, it added.

Sisodia also interacted with Urdu toppers from various universities from across the national capital.

Remarks Laden with politics?

The Urdu pitch by the AAP government comes at a time when the Centre is being accused of imposing Hindi on the entire country, especially non-Hindi speaking states in the South and the Northeast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia IAS Urdu language
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp