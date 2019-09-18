Home Cities Delhi

Left Unity sweeps JNU student polls, SFI's Aishe Ghosh declared president

The results were declared late in the evening after the Delhi High Court permitted the varsity to declare the results.

Published: 18th September 2019 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

JNUSU_polls_results

Newly-elected JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and Vice-President Saket Moon celebrate after the Delhi High Court declared results of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union polls on 17 September 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Left Unity on Tuesday clinched all the four top posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union polls here. The results were declared late in the evening after the Delhi High Court permitted the varsity to declare the results.

After the counting that concluded late evening, Aishe Ghosh of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) was elected as President. She defeated Manish Jangid of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by a margin of 1,175 votes.

The Left parties including All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) contested the polls together. A notification by the election panel said that the Left Unity of student organisations - AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF - have won all the four central panel posts - President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary in the polls.

AISA's Satish Chandra Yadav emerged victorious for the post of General Secretary with 2,518 votes. DSF's Saket Moon secured the post of Vice President with 3,365 votes, while AISF's Mohd Danish emerged as the winner for the post of Joint Secretary securing 3295 votes.

Newly-elected JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh (middle), Vice-President Saket Moon (second right) and others celebrate after the Delhi High Court declared results of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union polls on 17 September 2019, (Photo | PTI)

The results were declared after the Delhi High Court allowed the JNU election committee to declare the results of the students union polls held on September 6. The court also allowed JNU to notify the poll result in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

"JNU is permitted to notify the result in accordance with the recommendation of Lyngdoh Committee," said Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva while disposing a students' plea alleging that their nominations for the polls were illegally rejected for elections of councillor in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU).

The announcement of the results of JNUSU was stayed by the High Court after petitions were filed by JNU students Anshuman Dubey and Amit Kumar Dwivedi.

Students of the university had cast their votes for a number of posts in the students' body on September 6.

One of the grievances raised by a petitioner was that the election commission of the university has reduced the number of councillor seats from 55 to 46.

He said that this was against recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee that enables each school or department to have representation in the student body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNUSU polls JNU polls JNU student polls JNU Aishe Ghosh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp