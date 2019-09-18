Seasoned music composers Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya step into the indie scene

Angela Paljor By

The dynamic music composer duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, behind the successful film soundtracks F.A.L.T.U., Finding Fanny, Badlapur, Stree and more, have ventured into the indie scene with their first pop single Ruka Hoon.

This is a love song, born from the combination of various musical genres; conventional EDM to House music.



The idea was to keep the desi element of the melody intact and pad it up with modern sounds in the industry right now. We always want to discover our music and also want the fans to rediscover us,” confides Saraiya, who has not only provided vocals for Ruka Hoon but also stars in the music video opposite TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Despite experimenting with various music genres, working in the sphere of independent music had been their goal from the time they started composing professionally.



“Between 2005 to 2015, indie music wasn’t popular in India while Bollywood films were accepting various kinds of music. But today things are different as indie music is blooming. It’s time for all indie artists to rise up and above,” says Saraiya, who believes any non-filmy music that has the artist’s face on it, is rather personal and soulful. And Ruka Hoon, he says, belongs to this league.

Between working for a film director to working for oneself, Saraiya finds the latter option exciting, despite the journey being tougher.



“Usually we compose the song and give it to the director who in turn takes it to the producer and the actor. Then they decide how and when they want to shoot it. Sometimes the song is really shot well, but at times it doesn’t level up to what we had conceptualised. But for Ruka Hoon, we have nobody to blame as we have made the song and were a part of the process of making the video and everything else. In the end, it was completely upon us if we wanted to release the video.”

Saraiya akins the current indie scene to ‘burning lava’. “No artist on this scene is big or small because everybody is doing what they are truly passionate about. Now how far one can reach depends on various factors, be it monetary or technical. But this doesn’t define an artist,” concludes Saraiya.

Creative challenges



