This Delhi exhibition brings motley of modern and contemporary artworks to the fore

The show has included foremost Indian modernists such as such as M F Husain, F N Souza, Jamini Roy, Arup Das along with eminent contemporary artists.

Saurabh Singhvi, director, Art Magnum gallery

By Express News Service

We all know that Indian masters have a certain quality which makes them so great, be it their sense of composition or use of colour or simply their drawing. Therefore they always help in elevating an exhibition,” says Saurabh Singhvi, director, Art Magnum gallery, at the launch of a new group exhibition, titled Canvas, at the gallery.

At the same time Art Magnum is committed to promoting upcoming artist. According to him, it was the dedication of an artist that attracted him towards their paintings. 

He says, “The four contemporary artists in the show are Mohan Naik, Mukhtar Ahmed Sardar, Dr Snehlata Prasad and Sanjib Gogoi. These were selected based on their artworks. Also, after looking at their work it appears that these artists have worked hard.”

The paintings and sculptures, displayed at the venue, bring beautiful compositions to the fore strongly reflective of an individual’s fresh style.  

Singhvi says that the collection is a fairly unique opportunity for both the first-time buyers and seasoned collectors. Talking about his interest in the arts, he says, “My journey in the art world started long back when as a child I would visit my father’s art showroom ‘Uplavya’, an art and craft gallery showcasing diverse Indian works, in Delhi’s Hauz Khas. I graduated and became an architect by profession which is inherently linked to art and I was constantly following eminent artists.”

He also gives an advice to young collectors, “Do not blindly collect artworks with big names but look at the quality of work. A collector should remember that all great artists had a journey, which is what made them what they were. It is also essential to like a piece of art to buy it.”

One of the artist’s in the show Dr Snehlata Prasad finds it a great opportunity to exhibit her sculptures alongside the eminent artist. She says” It is a great opportunity to observe a vast range in art and gain exposure to different styles used by veteran artists. It is also a great chance for veteran artists to observe their peers’ work.  So, it is a win-win situation for everyone.”

