Haven’t joined Congress, still with AAP, clarifies Alka Lamba

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba on Wednesday claimed she had not formally joined the Congress.



Appearing for a hearing on her disqualification from the Assembly, Lamba said she will not give her resignation in writing.



Distanced from the ruling party over the last year over differences with the leadership on a controversy surrounding former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Lamba claimed the senior leaders removed her from her party’s core groups and even stopped inviting her for events.



Last December, the AAP had moved a resolution at the Assembly that the Bharat Ratna conferred on Rajiv Gandhi should be withdrawn because of his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She opposed it.



“The Speaker is under pressure from the chief minister to disqualify me. I have neither resigned from the party nor as a lawmaker. It was the people of my constituency who sent me to the Assembly and they have asked me not to resign. Hence, I won’t,” Lamba had said earlier in social media.

The leader has been locked in a social media slugfest with AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, who had earlier said the party would accept her resignation on Twitter, if she so decides.



In his latest salvo at the Chandni Chowk MLA, Bhardwaj on Wednesday said she is scared of losing her party membership.



“Alka Lamba is scared. She claimed her Twitter resignation from AAP should not be taken seriously. After announcing that she was joining the Congress, in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, she now denies it. Can such people be trusted on their word? Earlier she said she had become an independent MLA, and later, she claimed her ‘ghar wapsi’ to Congress. Now, she is claiming that she never quit AAP,” the AAP spokesperson said in a tweet.