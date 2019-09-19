Hot wheels: Isuzu gives a facelift to D-Max V-Cross

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Isuzu India has made great inroads by pioneering the lifestyle pickup truck segment with the launch of the D-Max V-Cross 4x4 about three years ago.



The brand is now out with a new variant of the model, the Z-Prestige. The limited-edition release gets the new 1.9 litre TDI engine and also comes with a six-speed automatic transmission.



The new diesel engine is touted to be a revolutionary piece of machinery that offers a peak power output of 150 PS and churns out 350 Nm torque, which also makes it more powerful than the current 2.5 TDI engine that powers the V-Cross.

Upmarket appeal



The new variant has a two-tone brown and grey combination in the cabin. This includes perforated leather seats and soft touches on the dash and doors. You also get a high-end audio system, steering mounted audio controls, a touchscreen infotainment system and USB connectivity.



The Z-Prestige D-Max V-Cross 4x4 AT is priced at 19.99 lakh.