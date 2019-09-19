Rockumentary: A glance into evolution of Indian rock by Abhimanyu Kukreja

Jose Joy By

Express News Service

Most Indians would imagine that rock music in the country was born in the late 20th century. Dharamshala-based filmmaker Abhimanyu Kukreja, 35, has a different perspective to present after nearly seven years of researching and producing the 79-minute documentary, Rockumentary: Evolution of Indian Rock.



The work picks up pieces of history right from the 1930s when pre-independent Kolkata was a hub of jazz bands.

“I used to work as a music journalist for a TV channel. Since it was a new endeavour, it afforded me the space to work on underground music while everyone else was obsessed with Bollywood. I’ve had the chance to shoot with bands Jethro Tull and Limp Bizkit and developed an interest in the history of the Indian side of things,” says Kukreja.

After travelling to the Film Market at Cannes Film Festival and winning multiple accolades at Webisode Festival Houston, Texas, this year, the documentary is establishing the fact that India’s rock history has tales exhaustive enough to be told on an even bigger canvas.

In a country dominated by film music, venturing into rock is not financially viable. So, one of the initial hiccups that Kukreja met with was funding.



But, his previous work, for the aforementioned TV station, named Rockumentary: Becoming of Indian Rock attracted co-producers, Saurav Dutta and Elizabeth Coffey.



Besides the monetary factor that weighed them down in travelling to places ranging from Mumbai to Nagaland and Dehradun to Bengaluru and procuring shooting equipment, there are a few factors that decelerated the project’s pace.

“One particularly difficult thing was to break into the circuit of the older rockstars. They didn’t know me and I couldn’t just go up to them and ask for old music or photographs which would be personal treasures for them.”

However, once the word spread about the good work that he was doing, people were happy to help him with one of India’s rock veterans even hiring their own video guy to send in a clip from the US!

Talking rock:



The production is structured into eight chapters, beginning from how Kolkata’s Park Street embraced jazz in the ’30s and rock ’n’ roll in the early ’60s. The video traces the influences from the Elvis Presley to The Beatles.



There is a great deal of trivia loaded into the video as the seek bar moves forward. This includes interviews with many icons like Shillong’s Lou Majaw and Mumbai rocker Gary Lawyer and the names of many pioneers such as Chennai-based The Mustangs and Mumbai’s The Savages.