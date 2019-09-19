South Delhi Municipal Corporation seizes illegally parked vehicles, imposes fines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major action on Wednesday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation seized 13 vehicles parked illegally and 200 items which were found encroaching on roads and pavements.

Under south zone in RK Puram, five buses parked illegally were seized under a joint action by the transport department and the enforcement department. In this connection, five challans were issued and an amount of `1,47,840 was collected as fines.

In west zone, five cars from Subhash Nagar, one from Rajouri Garden and two from Raghubir Nagar were seized. Apart from this, one condemned scooter was also seized from Janak Puri.



Another 171 items were also taken away under action against encroachment. In Central Zone, nine items were taken away from Nehru Place, Kalkaji and surrounding areas.

Furore over poster



The AAP in the BJP-led SDMC House on Wednesday raised the issue of a poster showing the mayor in the third position after other party leaders, alleging it was a “protocol violation”.