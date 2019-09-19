Home Cities Delhi

Untangling the age-old prejudice with Kathak dancer Vishavdeep

Vishavdeep finds men still shy about taking up Kathak even though the dance form was pioneered by the male gender.

Published: 19th September 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kathak dancer Vishavdeep

Delhi based Kathak dancer Vishavdeep

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Step 1: There should be no room for doubt.
Step 2: Put that assurance into your performance for everyone to see its manifesting brilliance.

Practising these steps is Kathak dancer Vishavdeep, 26, who believes that the only way to survive is to be ruthless with your self. That’s why he never lets uncertainty creep in. With such confidence, he plans to perform at Thouryathrikam, an Odissi dance recital at Triveni Kala Sangam.

Today, he is a flag bearer of the Jaipur gharana and a prominent face at Delhi’s Kathak Kendra. But Vishavdeep finds men still shy about taking up Kathak even though the dance form was pioneered by the male gender. “Women came into the picture much later, and see the great heights they’ve achieved. Men, on the other hand, have gotten entangled into the prejudice that surrounds male dancers,” he says.

The person who moulded Vishavdeep into this energetic, optimistic individual is his father, Satpaul. He would secure the four-year-old Vishavdeep on the back seat of his rickety scooter and ride him to his dance class four hours away from Pathankot to Jammu.

“This was Sunday routine. My class would start at 7:00 am for which my father and I would leave at 3:00 am. Given the volatility of the situation in Jammu, he insisted on dropping me. Sometimes, the class would get cancelled and we ould return feeling terrible but never defeated,” he says.

Today Vishavdeep is a senior disciple of Guru Narain Prasad. He continues to train under Guru Nandini Singh and Guru Prerana Shirmali. He is a Mathematics graduate from Delhi University but learned Kathak for five years and graduated with a distinction. He wishes to pursue English honours someday.

But that’s in the distant future. He is now focused on the upcoming show. His piece for it begins with a Shiv Vandana in which he extends prayers to Lord Shiva. This will be followed by a technical version called tarana, and finally, he will perform a thumri showcasing Lord Krishna teasing Radha.

This presentation by Navaneetham Cultural Trust will also see dancers Ankita Bakshi, a disciple of Ranjana Gauhar, and Sannidha RajaSagi, a student of Dr Vempati Chinna Sathyam’s Kuchipudi Kalakshetra, Visakhapatanam.   
 
Date: September 21
When: At 6:45 pm
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishavdeep Kathak dancer Triveni Kala Sangam Odissi dance recital Delhi’s Kathak Kendra
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp