Arvind Kejriwal with anti-nationals, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

There’s marked difference between what the chief minister practices and preaches, which is why people don’t trust him, Javadekar said.

Published: 20th September 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union minister and Delhi’s assembly poll in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party Prakash Javadekar on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for ‘favouring anti-national elements’.

Addressing media persons, he said the CM stands by people who raised anti-national slogans on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. “This clearly shows that Kejriwal favours the anti-nationals,” he said.

Taking on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener further, Javadekar said that on one hand, Kejriwal supports the people who raised anti-national slogans, and on the other he talks big on nationalism.

“This clearly shows his double standards. BJP strongly condemns it. The failure of AAP to win even a single seat in Lok Sabha elections and losing all the 70 Assembly segments, as well as the security deposits of its candidates, is proof that the party has lost the confidence of the people,” the minister said.

"There is marked difference between what the chief minister practices and preaches, which is why people don’t trust him," Javadekar said.

Referring to the alleged ‘delay’ in sanctioning prosecution in the JNU sedition case of 2016, in which former students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others are named accused, Javadekar said that it is the duty of the police to investigate the case leave the judgment to court.

“However, Kejriwal is hindering both the police and the judiciary in the case,” he said.

