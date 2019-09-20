Home Cities Delhi

As vehicles go off streets to protest, Delhi breathes clean air

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQIs in the five most polluted areas in the national capital were better than most other days.

Published: 20th September 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

A auto driver catches a break during the transport strike in New Delhi on Thursday; grounded trucks at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh | ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav & Parveen Negi )

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day the city’s transport operators, mostly cabbies and auto-rickshaw drivers, pulled their vehicles off the streets to protest the revised Motor Vehicles Act of the Centre, air quality, which has been an abiding concern for residents and the government, showed a marked improvement over other days.

As the strike by United Front of Transport Association (UFTA), an umbrella body of transport operators in the national capital, took effect and sent commuters scrambling for a ride, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across the city registered a slight improvement in comparison to other days.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQIs in the five most polluted areas in the national capital were better than most other days.

ALSO READ: Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi-NCR to a standstill

While Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 111, ITO, Burari, Punjabi Bagh and Mandir Marg hit 84, 82, 95 and 107 respectively, slightly up from other days.

However, experts offered a mixed response when quizzed on the impact of vehicular pollution on air quality. “Transport doubtlessly has an impact on air quality.

While there are other factors such as construction involved, it is pollution on the roads that has a direct impact on air quality,” Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning at the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi, told this newspaper.

ALSO READ: Pollution report gives Kejriwal reason to cheer, 95 per cent oil driven industries shift to CNG in Delhi

"Speed of vehicles impact air pollution as well. The longer the vehicles are stranded in traffic jams, the higher is the extent of vehicular pollution,” Ram said.

AK Dimri, a professor at the Centre for Environmental Sciences, JNU, said, “Vehicular emissions contribute very little to environmental pollution. The main problem is intermingling of pollutants. Even the ‘Odd-Even’ scheme neither contributes to nor controls pollution.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently announced the return of the ‘Odd-Even’ scheme in winter.

Polluting areas see improvement

As transport operators pulled their vehicles off the streets, the five most polluting areas of the city — Anand Vihar, ITO, Burari, Punjabi Bagh and Mandir Marg — recorded an improvement in air quality

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Front of Transport Association Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp