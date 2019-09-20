Caught on camera: Delhi cop trains son, daughter to shoot, suspended

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An inspector was caught teaching his kids shooting at a police firing range, a senior officer said, adding the incident was caught on video.



The video surfaced on the social media and police took suo motu cognizance.“The inspector has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated,” DCP, northwest, Vijayanta Arya said.

She said that the incident occurred at a firing range at New Police Lines. The official has been identified as Dinesh Kumar. He is serving as a reserve inspector whose job is to supervise the district police lines.



According to the video footage that surfaced on social media sites on Thursday, the incident occurred on September 13 but the police are yet to ascertain the date and time of the incident.

In the video, the man can be seen using official weapons to train his son and daughter. He is giving them guidance on how to go about it.



Earlier this month, two personnel were suspended in connection with the assault on a Sikh tempo driver and his minor son in Mukherjee Nagar in June.

In the video that is nearly five minutes long, the policeman can be seen with a man and woman in plainclothes.

The woman, in the video, allegedly the policeman’s daughter, is seen holding an MP5 submachine gun and firing at the dummy targets after being instructed by her father.