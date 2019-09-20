Delhi BJP leader Azad Singh ‘assaults’ ex-mayor wife at party office

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an embarrassment to the BJP, its Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh on Thursday allegedly assaulted his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor, at the party’s Delhi office, right after a poll-preparedness meeting with senior leader Prakash Javadekar, sources said.

Party leaders said the two have been involved in marital discord and Singh has filed for divorce from his wife.



The fight broke out as soon as they came out of the meeting called by Javadekar, who is in-charge of Delhi BJP for Assembly polls, at the party office on Pant Marg, a senior leader said.

“The duo are involved in a marital discord for many years. It was, however, not expected that they will fight like this openly,” he said.



Singh was removed from the post of Mehrauli district president and a committee was formed to probe the incident on the direction of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, party general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said.

“Singh has a dispute with his wife and former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary. He got into a scuffle with her. Javadekar was present in the party office at the time of the incident,” said a party leader. While Chaudhary was not available for immediate reaction, Singh said he has filed for divorce.

A city police officer said, “We have not received any complaint from anyone.”

The party leadership took a strong view of the incident and immediate action was taken against Singh, a BJP leader said.

(With PTI inputs)