Hot wheels: Maruti's XL6 offers premium appeal to drivers

As the name suggests, XL6 is a plus-sized vehicle that offers a premium appeal for those who are looking for a fine set of wheels to serve as their family vehicle.



Based on the Ertiga MPV, the car has been revised to carry an SUV inspired look which gives it a more imposing stance.



The design sports a flatter bonnet, a bold new grille with a nice chrome strip running down the centre, signature quad LED headlights, a sporty looking front bumper with integrated fog lamps, side cladding, roof rails and a revised rear bumper with a diffuser. You also get neat looking black alloys fitted with 185/65 R15 rubber.

The vehicle has been optimized for cabin space, however, the USP of this product is the second-row captain seats that are an absolute delight to travel in. You get a ton of legroom and shoulder room plus an armrest that gives you that added bit of comfort.



The third row remains as functional as that on the Ertiga and it is easy to accommodate adults in the back as well. In terms of aesthetics, the cabin has been finished in an all-black theme which lends it an air of premiumness.



As for creature comforts, you get an easy-to-use touchscreen infotainment system for all your connectivity needs which includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The XL6 is a practical people mover with premium flair. It is well equipped with a ton of creature comforts, offers an excellent ride quality and the driving experience is enjoyable.



The XL6 is priced from Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 11.46 lakh depending on the variant.

