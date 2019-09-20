Little support for Centre’s e-cigarette ban from restaurant owners, vendors

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The production of e-cigarettes, their manufacture, import, export, transport, sale and advertisement are now a cognizable offence as per the government’s ordinance approved by the cabinet on Wednesday.



Health concerns were cited as the main reason for the move, but restaurant owners, cigarette vendors and users across the capital have something different to say.

A ban on smoking in restaurants has been followed strictly for years now. Over time, special smoking chambers started to appear in restaurants. But vapes proved to be a game-changer as restaurants were able to draw in more crowds.



ALSO READ: Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes



“Offering vapes in restaurants definitely attracted a good amount of millennials, who are surely affected by the ban now. Not only will the ban affect the restaurant’s revenues, but also the overall vibe,” said Saurabh Luthra, owner of Romeo Lane.

“As per the norms, both vapes and cigarettes can’t be consumed in restaurants, so the ban doesn’t affect the restaurant industry. Generally, people like to smoke while drinking alcohol. The ban will not stop them from choosing traditional cigarettes. Thus things will go on as usual,” said Udit Bagga, co-founder of OTB, Khan Market.





Bagga feels that e-cigarettes were a more environment-friendly and safe alternative to regular cigarettes given that they have no tar, no fire and emit less smoke, making them a safer option for restaurants as well.



Umang Tewari, owner of Local, Junkyard Cafe, Key Club, Liv bar and other restaurants, believes that the ban on e-cigarettes is unfair as cigarettes and e-cigarettes are equally harmful.



ALSO READ: ‘E-cigarettes banned, why not the other ones?’



“Banning one thing and letting go of the other is unsporting. Rather, I feel cigarettes, which are proven to be cancerous, must be banned rather than e-cigarettes, which are still doubtful when it comes to causing cancer.”

Supporting Tewari is Manish Sharma, owner of Molecule Air bar under Yuvi Brands, who says vapes helped smokers quit smoking.



“However, the ban will encourage them to start smoking again. It will definitely bring a drop in the sales and change the industry’s functioning as vapes were starting to generate decent revenue and had takers,” says Sharma.

However, Vikrant Batra, owner of Cafe Delhi Heights, backs the ban. “Vapes, hookah, e-cigarettes and cigarettes are affecting the health and lifestyle of the millennials, taking a toll on their lives. The ban will save them,” says Batra, who has banned smoking at his outlets.

The owners of small cigarette shops in the North Campus of Delhi University note that e-cigarette users are usually college-goers who like to experiment.



“There are always those children who are new to the campus and love to experiment with e-cigarettes. They never become regular customers. There are also those who believe that e-cigarettes will help them quit smoking, but that never happens. Sooner or later they go back to regular cigarettes. So, the ban hasn’t really affected us as the sales were not significant enough,” says Rakesh (name changed), who used to stock e-cigarettes, their prices starting from Rs 300-350.

For Saloni Jain, 24, switching to vapes had drastically reduced her intake of cigarettes, but with the alternative banned, she has reverted to the traditional option. Challenging the move, Jain says,



“The move is more likely to protect the health of tobacco giants than our health. The central government will benefit from nearly Rs 1,000 crore by this move.”

Yatin Vohra, 21, says e-cigarettes were the go-to product when somebody craved for a drag or two.



“The ban will definitely save some lives. However, it will shift the vape community to cigarettes more than before. The government levies tax on cigarettes and none on the sale of e-cigarettes. In my opinion the government is making a profit in the name of saving lives.”