Home Cities Delhi

Nigerian national wanted in case of online cheating in Delhi 

On the pretext of releasing the gift or lottery money, the accused used to get the money transferred from the victims into fake accounts, the official said.

Published: 20th September 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Nigerian national wanted in a case of online cheating was arrested from southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ibrahim Ongide (31) who was living with his wife and daughter at Vishwakarma Colony in Pul Prahladpur area, they said.

Ongide along with his two associates were arrested in a case of online cheating in 2017 by the Gurugram police.

He was released on bail but failed to appear for further proceedings and was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender' by the court, the police said.

Ongide was apprehended on Wednesday after he was unable to provide any documents including passport and visa, police said.

His involvement in the cheating case came to light after his wife produced a copy of the bail order of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana dated July 25, 2017, the official said.

"The accused along with his associates used to create fake profiles on social networking sites and lure victims on the pretext of lottery and expensive gifts," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

On the pretext of releasing the gift or lottery money, the accused used to get the money transferred from the victims into fake accounts, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Online cheating Delhi Delhi crime Nigeria
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp