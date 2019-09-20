Plea in Delhi High Court seeks establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya in every Tehsil

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court on Friday seeking establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in every Tehsil throughout the country.



It also seeks the introduction of standard textbooks having chapters on socialism, secularism, unity and integrity of the nation etc to be taught at these schools to all students from I-VIII standard.

The plea which is likely to be heard on Monday was filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay.

The plea seeks Courts direction for MHRD to provide standard textbooks having chapters on socialism, secularism, unity and integrity of the nation, fundamental rights, directive principles of state policy, fundamental duties and basic structure of the constitution and make it compulsory for all students from class 1st to 8th standard throughout the country.