Sans expectations and linearity

Artist Manil Gupta lets go of structure, colour, outline, and framing for his latest art works.

Published: 20th September 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

There is nothing certain in certainty. No rational in rationality. It’s all ambiguous, undefined and unidentified. What is commonly believed becomes true, but is it?

Artist Manil Gupta has deliberated upon these existential questions for some time now, and indulged in a liberal exchange through his open canvas where spontaneity reigns. Does it Really Matter, his latest exhibition, initiates this dialogue.

“Nothing makes sense and yet we are trying to make sense of everything,” Gupta rationalises. But what is the need, he asks himself. This time around, he set his mind free to create without worrying about structure, colour, outline, and framing. Not forcing an idea/concept made the process thrilling as being extemporaneous aided his resilience mindfully to the echoes of his subconscious and give birth to art consciously.

Despite no linearity, the works are visually and scale-wise fascinating. Each piece puts out a thought without looking for further meaning.

“I am trying to understand myself and hopefully everything else once there is better clarity on the former. Without a box/label around yourself and your art, we are free to become anything. That’s liberating.”

A blanket of optical illusion has been cast over all his works. It produces an implicit sensory experience that disallows the viewer to be affronted with graphic symbolism if they’re sensitive to it. For instance in the work #MeToo? A male’s genitalia has been shown as a representation of sexuality.

“I too was affected by the movement just as the entire nation. For me, it mobilised both the oppressed and the oppressor within us,” says Gupta.

In Big Deal he examines the taboo surrounding the female form, sexuality, fertility and other such things. According to him, this is who we are and if we don’t accept our anatomy, we lace it with fear and resentment.

The other works such as keep on moving, does it really matter, how can we be comfortable, I am on my own and others, search for meaning, one without a set response.

“Art is a liberal space that doesn’t need contours and outlines to make sense. But what’s happening today is counterproductive. People expect artistic expressions to be unfettered yet impose boundaries of what it should be like,” says the artist.

 Gupta lives a spontaneous existence. “It’s about drowning and hypnotizing. To do away with the eerie tentativeness, analysis paralysis, and the exhaustive need to edit and change. I am happy with the so-called errors and imperfections. These are all just beautiful deviations. Let’s embrace that.”

Get to know the artist

Manil is a visual artist and filmmaker whose solo practice began in 2003. He is the co-creator, producer, director and host of ‘The Creative Indians’ show on Netflix and Youtube that’s currently on air. Manil is also the director and co-founder of ManilRohit Productions Pvt. Ltd

Till: October 1, 10:30am to 6:00pm
Where: Champa Tree, W-114, Greater Kailash II

