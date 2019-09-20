South Delhi Municipal Corporation sets up plastic waste collection sites

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has established ten plastic collection sites across each of its four zones where citizens can dump their plastic waste.



From these collection centres the waste will be taken to the designated site for proper recycling/ disposal after segregation.

Areas, where sites have been established, are Defence Colony market, Nehru Place market, T-market Sriniwaspuri, Sarai Kale Khan bus depot, Nizamuddin Dargah, Dariyaganj, Najafgarh Zone office, Supermarket Janakpuri and others.

The civic body has also been making arrangements for bulk plastic waste whereby citizens who have large stocks of plastic can inform zonal control rooms and the SDMC will provide services for collecting the plastic waste from their residential premises.



An estimated 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste is generated in India every day.